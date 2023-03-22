Brahmas let one slip away on the diamond

Missed opportunities hurt the East Bernard Brahmas in their 4-2 loss to Van Vleck in East Bernard Tuesday night.
Trailing 4-2, the Brahmas put base runners on in the final two innings, but they weren’t able to find a clutch hit to drive any runners home. East Bernard went scoreless in the final four innings.
With two outs and Brahmas on first and second in the bottom of the sixth, Van Vleck wiggled out of damage, getting a ground-out to end the East Bernard threat.
Van Vleck started the game by getting three runs in the top of the first inning. They added a fourth run in the top of the third.
The Brahma pitching staff locked down and held Van Vleck hitless in the final four innings.
East Bernard got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the second. Brahma senior Korbyn Hudgins started off the inning with a single, but an error allowed him to make it to second base. Fellow senior Joseph Cooper bunted him over to third base for the first out of the inning.
Brahma sophomore Brandon Rucka singled to right field to make it a 3-1 game. While East Bernard threatened more, getting Brahmas on first and second with two outs, however, a strikeout ended the scoring chance. The Brahmas added their second run in the following inning, taking advantage of an error and a wild pitch.
Brahmarettes
The East Bernard Brahmarettes breezed past the Van Vleck Lady Leopards 8-1 at home Tuesday night.
Brahmarette senior Lexie Warncke dazzled in her second game in 24 hours, striking out 14 batters and allowing two hits in her five innings of work. Hours earlier, Warncke punched out 17 Brazos batters in a seven-inning no-hitter.
Against Van Vleck, it took East Bernard an inning to get their offense going, but once they did they added at least one run in the final six innings.
Brahmarette junior Megan Gasch doubled to start the bottom of the second. Fellow junior Summer Tijerina single to put runners on the corners, but she was erased after getting caught stealing. East Bernard sophomore Abigail Garcia didn’t waste the scoring opportunity and with one out, drove in Gasch with a single to right. Garcia came home later in the inning on a Van Vleck error.
East Bernard added two more runs in the bottom of the third inning.
While the offense stayed hot, with Warncke dealing, that would be all the scoring they needed.
East Bernard junior Addison Opela came in for the final two innings to close out the night.
