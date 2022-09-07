Brahmas face tough test against Ganado

For the first time this decade, the East Bernard Brahmas (0-2) have started the season with two losses, but they can end that short losing streak against the Ganado Indians (2-0) on the road this Friday.
East Bernard has played well in the second half of games this season against Edna and Hitchcock, but to pick up their first win, they’ll have to string four good quarters together in a row.
Ganado, led by their senior four-year starting quarterback Kyle Bures-Guerrero is 2-0 this season with blowout wins over both Palacios and Van Vleck, who won the Brahmas district last year. The Indians went 7-6 last season but made it to the third round of the playoffs.
Guerrero will be the Indians’ biggest offensive threat as a dual-threat quarterback. While he won’t be the fastest player on the field, when he pulls down the ball to run it, he’s a load to tackle. The Brahmas will have to fly to the football to slow him down.
Through two games Guerrero has nearly 400 yards passing and more than 200 yards rushing.
The Indians’ defense has also been solid this season allowing three total touchdowns.
East Bernard against Hitchcock came two yards shy of 200 yards offensively. Brahma sophomore Alex Henriquez had a big game scoring two touchdowns and combining for 150 all-purpose yards. After not completing any passes in week one, Brahmas junior quarterback Clayton Fajkus was 3/5 for a touchdown against Hitchcock, he scored a rushing touchdown as well.
Hitchcock 28, East Bernard 20
The Brahmas made a valiant comeback Friday night against Hitchcock, but fell short 28-20. The Bulldogs put 15 points on the board in the fist quarter, including a two-point conversion. They padded the lead in the second quarter with another touchdown, but the extra point failed, sending the game into halftime with Hitchcock up 21-0.
The Brahmas turned things around in the third quarter when Clayton Fajkus rushed eight yards for a touchdown. Christian Ruiz made the extra point. Early in the fourth quarter Alex Henriquez romped for a 41-yard touchdown run. The extra point failed, making the score 21-13. On the ensuing kickoff, the Bulldogs ran it back 97 yards for a score to go up 28-13. Fajukus completed a 14-yard pass to Henriquez for a touchdown and Ruiz added the extra point to end the scoring at 28-20.
(Joe Southern contributed to this report.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.