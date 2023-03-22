Cow poop predicament and pig pen solution

With Wharton County Youth Fair week upon us, I thought a little humor from our own pig-raising days would be fun to share. We loved these days in the moment, but I honestly don’t miss them now.
One night last week, I convinced my oldest daughter Jamie to drive her younger sister Jayci to the pig pens and check on the pigs. I told her to take my car because there was feed in the back and it needed to be unloaded. Pig feed does not make a good car freshener.
We had just finished dinner and I offered to clean the kitchen while they did this quick errand, so neither of them fussed about getting out in the cool, damp weather. Anything to keep from doing dishes.
I cleaned up the kitchen, took the neighbor child home and put on my running clothes. Then it dawned on me: those girls had been gone a very long time for what should have been a really quickly trip.
The five-minute trip to the pig pens had turned into 15. I decided I better call and check on them. Jayci answered the phone and said, “We’re in a bit of a predicament.” Not words any mother ever wants to hear.
“OK, what happened?” I asked, quickly thinking back to the last time Jamie drove my car.
“Jamie got your car stuck in cow poop,” she said.
Well, that didn’t sound too bad. The last time the two of them had been in a “predicament” involving my car, it cost me a new rim and tire. Surely this couldn’t be that bad.
Frustrated, upset and slightly angry, I drove down to see how bad this predicament was. Yes, my car was good and stuck. I tried gunning it a few times, put the car in drive, tried reverse. It wasn’t going anywhere. There was only thing left to do. Call Dad.
They had already tried big brother who was no help. He told them to call Dad, too, which was the last thing they wanted to do.
But I couldn’t get the car out and their original plan of digging the car out with shovels hadn’t panned out, they were left with no other choice than to call their father.
I took the girls back to the house, told them to call Dad and I headed to town to run. I didn’t want any part of the show down.
He actually handled it much better than I thought he would, or so the girls told me. He and Jamie grabbed a chain, went to the pig pens and pulled out my car.
Jayci of course was quick to point out it wasn’t her fault. She said she knew it wasn’t a good idea when Jamie pulled forward to turn around, rather than backing out the way went in, but she was manning the gate so screaming at her older sister wouldn’t have done any good.
Somehow, I don’t think the outcome would have been any different if Jayci had been able to warn Jamie. She’s so much older and wiser than her younger sister, of course. And obviously, the fact that it had been raining for what seemed like two straight weeks never blipped on Jamie’s radar.
Jamie, on the other hand, reminds Jayci that she isn’t even driving yet. In other words, there’s still plenty of time for her to get into her own predicaments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.