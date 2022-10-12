When ‘good writing’ could mean two things

What is good writing? Not too long ago, in a telephone conversation with a stranger, I came to realize it could mean two things.
When the woman on the other end of the line found out I was a retired teacher, she asked me, “Why aren’t they teaching ‘good writing’ anymore?”
When I began explaining to her that I started seeing a decline in correct grammar usage, proper punctuation, correct spelling, and quality content a few years before I retired from teaching, she made it clear she was talking about penmanship and cursive writing and her dismay that her grandchildren were not being taught cursive at all, much less penmanship.
This chance phone conversation got me to thinking about my experience in the first grade. Ever since I started teaching high school and college students how to write good compositions, and have worked as a freelance writer, I have thought of “good writing” to mean everything except cursive writing.
However, in the first grade, our “writing” class time consisted of making dozens of swirling curls or coils with our pencil on a special lined writing pad. These exercises were to help us create nice-looking cursive letters, as we were graded on our penmanship. It took me a while to connect making the swirls, curls, and coils to writing in cursive, because my mother and my aunts had taught me to write cursive letters in English and in German before I started school.
The printing press was invented in 1486, the typewriter in 1868: and the computer keyboard in 1948. Like other kids growing up in the 1930s and 1940s, I took writing in cursive for granted. While the typewriter was invented in 1868, I never saw one until I was in high school. If there were primitive computers and computer keyboards in 1948, no one I know had ever seen one, much less had access to one.
So, of course we wrote in cursive, which was a lot easier and quicker than printing by hand.
People today say, “I’m ‘writing’ a story,” but they are actually typing a story, which is printed by their printer. Is that “writing?”
Consider the origin of “writing.” The Sumerians began writing cuneiform in 3200 B.C., and the Egyptians began writing hieroglyphics in 3100 B.C. With a reed stylus, the Sumerians impressed wedge-shaped forms into wet clay tablets (which would then dry). At first, the Egyptians chiseled their hieroglyphs (picture-glyphs) into stone, later drew them on papyrus with brush and ink.
The Egyptians didn’t “write” stories, they “chiseled” stories into stone. They didn’t “write” hieroglyphs, they “drew” them on papyrus. Today, college students don’t “write” essays, they “print” them on computers.
Well, of course, I’m being nit-picky in an attempt to be humorous, but as you look at the development of writing, you see that it means two things. So I suppose you could be a “good A+ writer,” by writing in beautiful cursive, yet at the same time be a “terrible D- writer,” creating a tortured composition. Or you can be good at both!
Ray Spitzenberger is a retired WCJC teacher, a retired LCMS pastor, and author of three books, It Must Be the Noodles, Open Prairies, and Tanka Schoen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.