Projects and honey-do lists. If you are alive and breathing, you most likely a have to-do list.
Maybe it’s something easy like wash clothes or buy groceries. If you’re like me, maybe its wash down kitchen cabinets (really wondering what the point is) or do a thorough closet purge (currently a work in progress). Those are my projects that I plan to complete at my leisure on my time line.
If I give my other half a to-do list, he generally completes that at his leisure. However, when he creates a to-do list, he mistakenly thinks it should be ours to complete together. And it should be completed before sundown.
In his mind, whatever projects he wants to complete should take precedence over anything I want to accomplish. And when it’s his project, he becomes very anal about every detail. If he’s cleaning out the garage, which of course he thinks should include me, there will not be one speck of dust left on the floor. However, he’ll walk in the house and step over a pile of leaves that blew in when he opened the door. And those leaves will stay there until I sweep them up. But the garage will be clean.
If we’re touching up from a recent paint job, he straps on his head lamp and inspects every inch of the room. Then he wants to direct me to where I missed a spot. Seriously? We are going to hang a mirror there, no one will ever see it. Or get out your paint brush and get after it.
He recently decided that we should wax the floor in the bedroom we vacated after our repair/renovation project was complete. And by we, I mean me. He loves to come up with projects and present them as something we’ll do, but we both know it’s going to be my project. I have my own to-do list, I don’t need him to find things to fill my time.
One evening this week I was folding clothes on the bed. He came in and asked me to come look at something. It will only take “30 seconds,” his standard statement every time. Obviously the task I was doing had to be completed before we could go to bed, but I stopped mid-fold and followed him outside. I followed him out to look at a light fixture he hung that I cared absolutely nothing about. I told him it looked great and walked back inside.
You would think after almost 35 years of marriage I would be used to his tactics and would have figured out a way to redirect his thinking. Or maybe I need to redirect my thinking and make my to-do lists, our to-do lists.
