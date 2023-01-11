OK genius, what are your New Year’s revolutions?

So you have put off making New Year resolutions. For all you procrastinators look at it this way: Take one letter out of resolutions and replace it with another. Remove the s and replace it with a v and you have revolutions, unless you replace the last s and then you have resolutionv which could still mean a small victory. Replace it with a capital V and you could make a case for a big V for Victory. You see, humorists think like this when they are writing. When speaking it’s a different cat.
I had a talk once in California for a think tank of a very large corporation. It was a small group of 20 men, all with genius IQs and enough degrees to build several hundred thermometers. The meeting planner had asked me to tell a lot of jokes sprinkled throughout a meaningful presentation that would be useful in their profession.
I was scared half to death. If I had had their IQs I would have dropped dead when introduced to complete the other half. You see, I thought that these brilliant minds would see right through the humor and be smart enough to guess the punch line before I got to it and react with stone silence. Instead they listened with obvious concentration and when the punch line was not what they would have dreamed, they burst into hilarious laughter.
Will Rogers once said, “We’re all ignorant only on different subjects.” One of the points I made, of a serious nature, was that we are all gifted only in different areas. It doesn’t happen very often but in a small crowd like this someone may get bold enough to say something back to the speaker.
A genius asked loudly, “What is your gift?” Another genius blurted out the old Jack Benny line, modified, “He’s thinking. He’s thinking!” I’m no genius but I was smart enough to laugh right along with them. From that point on I was treated like one of the staff.
On the other hand, I spoke once to an annual meeting in Texas, a small association of divorce lawyers – all divorce lawyers. We all rode together from the hotel in a medium size luxury bus to a first-class venue about 30 minutes away.
These guys and gals were a riot on the bus, a laugh a minute. I just listened. At the happy hour, I noticed a few guys wearing shoulder holsters. I pulled the meeting planner over and asked if he knew that a couple of guys were armed with pistols beneath their fine suit jackets. He laughed and replied, “Oh, all of ’em are packing heat. They have all had death threats made on their lives. Don’t worry unless we get a drive by.”
The merriment continued. When I was introduced the lawyers leaned forward in their chairs and focused eyes on me like laser beams. I hardly got a snicker from the crowd until we were back on the return bus then they laughed at everything, even bragged how great I was. I was a hit finally on the bus.
I asked why they didn’t laugh at my material during the talk. One guy raised his martini glass and shouted, “Hell, we were just waiting to cross exam you!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.