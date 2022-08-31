Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials recently announced that 100 Texas college students will receive $1.2 million in additional educational funds through the rodeo’s Achievement Scholarship Program.
The Achievement Scholarships are awarded to current rodeo scholars who are working toward an undergraduate degree, have completed four semesters and at least 60 hours of coursework, and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher at a Texas college or university. Each student will receive an additional $4,000 scholarship for each eligible semester.
“We are so proud of these scholars, as they have continued to demonstrate their commitment to pursuing their undergraduate degrees at some of the greatest academic institutions in Texas,” said Chris Boleman, rodeo president and CEO. “It has been great to witness their academic progress since we awarded them with their first rodeo scholarship, and these Achievement Scholarships will further support their academic journeys.”
The Achievement Scholarships are awarded following the initial rodeo scholarship for a maximum combined total of up to $36,000 in educational funding per student. Of those scholars, 19% are the first in their families to graduate high school, and 39% are the first to attend college. The scholars attend 18 different Texas colleges and universities, and the top schools represented are: Texas A&M University, The University of Texas at Austin, Texas Tech University and the University of Houston. The students have chosen 49 different fields of study, with the top chosen majors being animal science, biology, biomedical science, nursing and psychology.
The Achievement Scholarships represent a share of the rodeo’s annual commitment to Texas youth and education. In 2022, more than $22 million has been committed to scholarships, junior show exhibitors, educational program grants and graduate assistantships. Since 1932, the rodeo has committed more than $550 million to the youth of Texas and education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.