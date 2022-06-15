Juneteenth joy brings hope

Juneteenth National Independence Day is the first new holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was signed into law in 1983.
King’s widow, Coretta Scott King, is quoted saying, “Our struggle is a never-ending process. Freedom is something never really won; it is something you must earn and win with every generation.”
The Juneteenth bill was introduced by Democratic U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas and Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas. A bi-partisan vote in Congress passed the bill on June 17, 2021. In her presentation of the resolution on the House floor, Jackson Lee said it was her desire to make Juneteenth a federal holiday to commemorate the end of chattel slavery, and to celebrate, hoping its passage would begin to crush the racial divide by establishing a point of unity for the country.
Celebrations for Juneteenth date back to 1866. It started in Galveston, where Gen. Gordon Granger transmitted the news of the Emancipation Proclamation by reading General Order Number 3, June 19, 1865, which called for the freeing of slaves.
The first Juneteenth celebrations took place the following year. They began in Galveston with community gatherings, including sporting events, cookouts, prayers, dances, parades, and the singing of spirituals. Communities of color would read the Emancipation Proclamation as part of the tradition.
That was especially significant during Reconstruction, when the holiday reinforced hope. Reconstruction (1863-1890) was a time to build the Black economy and society. It was a time of hope and progress for the newly freed slaves. However, the goals of Reconstruction were consistently countered. The Jim Crow laws brought an end to Reconstruction and also to the hopes of the disenfranchised.
During World War II, the 1940s observations of Juneteenth faded. Hope declined with some thinking it was not patriotic and felt that it focused on the dark side of history.
Juneteenth observations were revived in 1950, with 70,000 Black people gathering on the Texas State Fairgrounds in Dallas. Yet, celebrations would decline again as attention moved to school desegregation and to the Civil Rights Movement in the late 1950s and 1960s. Interest resumed in the 1970s as advocates in Texas launched the first effort to make Juneteenth an unofficial “holiday of significance” ... particularly for Black people in Texas.
In 1980, Texas became the first state to make Juneteenth a state holiday. Rep. Al Edwards introduced the resolution in the Texas House. He stated that, “Every year we must remind successive generations that this event triggered a series of events that one by one defined the challenges and responsibilities of future generations.” That is why the holiday was deemed so important. Washington, D.C., followed Texas with acknowledgement of the resolution, and subsequently 47 other states did so as well.
This June 18-19, Emancipation Park in Houston will hold a two-day celebration of food, music, health fairs, lectures, poetry readings, games, and rides. It is significant to note that the land for Emancipation Park was purchased in 1872 by four former slaves as a place for Black people to gather and peaceably celebrate. In 1916, the park was acquired by the City of Houston and is notably the oldest park in both Houston and in Texas.
A Texas historical land marker was placed in Galveston on June 19, 2021, at the corner of The Strand and 22nd streets commemorating the location where General Granger delivered the historic reading, June 19, 1865. This year Galveston will celebrate the event with a parade, picnics and poetry, and the traditional reading of the proclamation. Each year, families and organizations across the nation celebrate the event.
The enactment of the Juneteenth National Independence Day re-establishes the hope that we the people of the United States can enjoy a more perfect union. Though the struggle seems to never end, this Juneteenth will be celebrated with joy and hope.
