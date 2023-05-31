When the calendar flips over to June, my thoughts always turn to Father’s Day, which is observed on the third Sunday in June in the United States.
It wasn’t until Mother’s Day was observed for a number of years before Sonora Smart Dodd came up with the idea of observing a special day for fathers.
Long before I became a father, I made a yearly effort to, at least in a small way, to recognize “His” Day in June. Considering my father’s quiet, unassuming personality, it had to be done in a small way. Very low key compared to how I celebrated Mother’s Day for Mama.
Father’s Day recognition for Daddy consisted of giving him a small gift, with no card and no sentimental anything, as that would have embarrassed him enormously.
Buying a gift for him was simple and easy. He liked and appreciated three things – something more than those he would have considered overkill extravagance.
Socks, peanut brittle, and Camels (cigarettes, that is). I usually got him a pair of socks, although a pink Peanut Pattie was an acceptable substitute for real peanut brittle which was expensive to buy and hard to make. I did not like buying him a package of Camels, because we were trying to discourage him from smoking.
The case for getting him socks was very strong. He was a very cold-natured person, whereas my mother was always too warm, even in the winter time.
Their bedroom had at least six windows, and Mama insisted on sleeping with them wide open, even in the winter time. Consequently, Daddy wore a pair of thin socks to bed in the summer, and two pairs of socks in the spring, fall, and winter, when he would pull a thick pair over the usual thin pair.
It was impossible to buy him enough pairs of socks, and it was the gift he appreciated the most.
Daddy had one suit, dress shirt, and tie which he wore only on Sundays to church. It was a black tie with dark blue stripes, so dark you could barely see the stripes. I made the mistake of buying him a new tie once. He never ever wore it. He was a one-tie-forever man!
If I fast-forward to after I became a father, I remember acting somewhat like my daddy, except I loved getting new ties. Being a teacher at the time and required to wear a tie, I enjoyed having a whole collection of ties. And, of course, I didn’t smoke, and I hated peanut brittle. I did have my own peculiar wish-list, however.
Always on my Father’s Day list was head cheese, pickled pigs’ feet, licorice, and Spam-salad sandwiches. My daughters, however, enjoyed making things for me (but not Spam salad), such as pencil holders, decorated boxes to hold paper clips and rubber bands, and wall crosses.
I still have a few of their homemade gifts and cherish them immensely. And I loved homemade sentimental cards!
Ray Spitzenberger is a retired WCJC teacher, a retired LCMS pastor, and author of three books, It Must Be the Noodles, Open Prairies, and Tanka Schoen.
