No more need for rainmakers

Our recent rains make me think that the long, hot dry spell is over, which was not nearly as bad as it was in other parts of Texas (not to mention other parts of the United States and the rest of the world).
Having lived almost all of my 88 years in Texas, I have seen many droughts (and floods) come and go. Not sure whether our Texas droughts are getting worse or not, even after doing a little research. But aren’t we glad we have better water systems now than we had back then. The horrible seven-year Texas drought of the 1950s was responsible for the formation of the Texas Water Development Board.
The Dust Bowl between 1930 and 1940 in the southwestern Great Plains area included only parts of Texas. West Texas had a worse drought in 1925. The Lone Star State has certainly had some dry years since then.
Droughts were harder to deal with back in the 1800s when my great-grandparents first came to Texas. Digging wells for a water supply was not easy, and saving rain water in large cisterns wasn’t either. “Especially,” my grandmother once said, “when toad frogs got in your cistern and drowned.” Imagine what that water must have tasted like!
Almost all my ancestors were Texas farmers, so both way too much rain and way too little rain could be serious problems. I’ve heard family stories about crop-less years. Crop-less years meant money-less years, with the possibility of some dire consequences.
When situations got uncomfortably dire, folks tried things that they knew were questionable to say the least. Things such as “rainmakers” to make it rain.
Most of the 19th Century rainmakers were part carnival barker, part magician, and part quack-scientist. They developed dramatic rituals, used noise-makers, ignited gun powder, and dabbled in hocus locus. Some rainmakers borrowed drum-pounding techniques from the Sioux, the Cherokee, and other Native American tribes. The Cherokee used rain dances to both cause rain to fall and to rid the earth of evil spirits.
The rainmakers’ “magic” rituals probably originated in the very ancient worship of rain gods by the Mayas, the Aztecs, and the Olmecs (just to name a few). The Mayas called their rain god, Chac or Chaac; the Aztec called him Tlaloc; and the Olmecs, Cocijo. Tlaloc was probably the oldest rain god in ancient Mexico. No doubt frontier folks were impressed by “magic.”
One of the most famous rainmakers was hired by the government to help out the drought problem in Midland, El Paso, and other Texas cities. His story has been told in Texas Escapes and in numerous other publications. According to the reports, Gen. R.G. Dyrenforth based his rainmaking techniques on his observation that rainfall followed great military battles. One might conclude that canon fire and gun powder explosions triggered the rain. Apparently, he considered himself the only “scientific” rainmaker, and other men did too. However, he did not succeed in producing rain.
I feel blessed that God has just provided us with this recent revitalizing rain, and I am greatly enjoying the way our thirsty plants are reacting to it!
Ray Spitzenberger is a retired WCJC teacher, a retired LCMS pastor, and author of three books, It Must Be the Noodles, Open Prairies, and Tanka Schoen.
