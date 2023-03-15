Wharton, TX (77488)

Today

Cloudy early, then becoming windy with thunderstorms developing later in the day. A few storms may be severe. High 76F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with thunderstorms developing later at night. A few storms may be severe. Low 44F. S winds shifting to W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.