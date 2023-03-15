The East Bernard Brahmarettes run-ruled the Hempstead Lady Bobcats with an 11-1 win in six innings on the road Friday night.
East Bernard junior Addison Opela and senior Lexie Warncke combined to toss six innings, allowing one hit, one run, and three walks while striking out 13 Lady Bobcats. Warncke struck out nine of the 12 batters she saw.
Hempstead picked up the first run of the game, scoring in the top of the first inning. The Brahmarettes erased the lead quickly scoring three runs in the bottom half of the inning.
East Bernard’s offense stalled but got going again in the bottom of the fifth inning, with the first two batters reaching with walks. Brahmarette sophomore reached on a bunt single, scoring a run to make it 4-1. Warncke followed with a double, driving scoring two more runners.
Brahmarette junior Megan Gasch reached on an error, scoring East Bernard’s fourth run of the inning before the first out was recorded. East Bernard’s offense stretched their lead to 9-1 before the inning ended.
Needing two runs to finish the game an inning early, nine-hole hitter senior Kaki Seay lead off with a walk. Fellow senior Bailey Leopold hit a single to left field, but Hempstead missed played the ball allowing Seay and Leopold to both score giving East Bernard their second district win.
Despite two wins this past week, the Brahmarettes dropped in the state rankings and are now 23rd in 3A.
Brahmas
The East Bernard Brahmas saw some tough teams in the Flatonia tournament, the final one of the season, dropping all three of their games this past weekend.
East Bernard played Flatonia, Tidehaven and Schulenburg during the tournament. Tidehaven and Flatonia both went at least two rounds deep in the playoffs last season.
The Brahmas played tight games against Tidehaven and Schulenburg with late scores hurting their comeback attempts.
East Bernard senior Cristian Ruiz pitched well against Schulenburg allowing four hits in six innings and striking out four.
In the three games, the Brahmas collected 18 hits and scored eight runs. Brahma sophomore Brandon Rucka led the team with three hits, in three at-bats playing in two games.
