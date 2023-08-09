Former Wharton County soccer standout Memo Rodriguez is back in Texas after Austin FC (football club) pulled the trigger on a trade with the L.A. Galaxy last week.
In the trade, Austin FC received $900,000 and Rodriguez, while the Galaxy got Diego Fagundez and $150,000, according to Major League Soccer.
Memo played in 12 games for the Galaxy this season, getting nine starts and playing 665 minutes. In that time, he netted one goal and assisted on another.
“We are happy to have Memo return to his home state of Texas to join Austin FC,” Austin sporting director Rodolfo Borrell told MLS.com. “He is a talented midfielder who is going to help the team and knows the league well, and we wish him and his family a warm welcome to the community here in Austin.”
During the offseason 27-year-old Memo signed a contract to join the Galaxy after spending his entire career with the Houston Dynamo. In his nine-year career Memo has 29 goals.
Now in Austin, Memo has joined the fourth-best team in the MLS Western Conference.
Austin’s next game will be on the road against St. Louis City FC on Aug. 20.
