The East Bernard Brahmas basketball season ended a little sooner than hoped, falling to the New Waverly Bulldogs 69-28 at Navasota High School Tuesday evening.
The Brahmas had the deck stacked against them early with junior Maddox Crist leaving the game with an injury in the first quarter and not returning.
It was tight in the first quarter, with New Waverly leading by five points. However, without Crist, the Brahmas top ball handler, East Bernard managed 22 points the rest of the way in the final three quarters.
Without Crist, the lone Brahma senior Joshua Montalvo stepped in to try and fill the scoring gap. The senior finished with a team-high 11 points, connecting on one three-pointer, the only one in the game for East Bernard.
Scoring 20-plus points in the second and third quarters allowed New Waverly to pull away and take control of the game. Offense was tough to come by for East Bernard, scoring only nine points in one quarter.
The Brahmas made it to the playoffs finishing third in district. East Bernard needed a strong second half of district play just to make the playoffs and they won their last six games, not only to get in, but leap forged rivals Brazos and Boling along the way.
All but Montalvo will return next season.
District-wide, only Hitchcock advanced to the second round. Boling and Van Vleck also bowed out in bi-district play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.