Keeping cold beverages one Sonic cup at a time

At some point about 20 years ago, I discovered that Sonic cups were sturdy and could easily be reused.
Multiple times if necessary.
Not that this is a promotion for Sonic, but they have used Styrofoam cups as long as I can remember and they keep things colder. I know, they are bad for the environment, which is why I reuse them. Made me feel like a better human being.
McDonald’s offered paper cups and Dairy Queen cups were just an odd size. A large iced tea from Sonic would get me through day, and even a few evenings at the ball park. And it may or may not have contained iced tea on those evening outings.
That cup was perfect because if you spilled it in the dirt, if you lost it, if your child stepped on it, it was OK. You could go to Sonic the next day during happy hour and purchase another one for $1.07, your favorite beverage included.
Somewhere in the last 10 or more years, technology caught up to Styrofoam and we began seeing double insulated plastic cups. They were cool, initially. But we soon realized they cracked easily, they sweated on your furniture and you felt remorse if you left one at the ball park because it probably cost $14.99.
We’ve come a long way since those plastic insulated cups.
In no particular order, I have Tervis, RTIC, Yeti, and Big Bubba. There is currently a favorite in my cabinet that has no brand name, but “made in China” is stamped on the bottom. Pretty safe bet they are all made in China.
New on the scene, at least to me, are Stanley cups. My youngest daughter had a Stanley cup on her Christmas wish list. After checking them out online, I decided I could use one for myself. It has a handle, which is a handy feature none of my other current insulated cups have. And they come in an assortment of sizes. She wanted the 40-ounce. I went for something a little smaller. It still holds a lot of water, or whatever, and fits in the cup holder in my car. Friends have noticed my Stanley; I had no idea they were so trendy.
I can’t help but think of “Flat Stanley,” the paper doll my children shipped off to friends and relatives when they were in elementary school. The idea being the caretaker of Stanley would relay their adventures. I feel like I should be documenting our daily trips to the fairgrounds or our visits with my parents. Maybe a blog “The Adventures of Tricia and Stanley”? That should get the rumors going.
Back in the day my husband would complain because I had 15 Sonic cups in the kitchen drawer. I was prepared. I never knew when a friend might show up and need a to-go drink for her outing. Or if Sonic would run out of cups. Remember 2020? I did not want to be caught unprepared.
Now, he complains because he can’t fit his newest Yeti cup in the cabinet.
I enjoy my choices of insulated drinkware. However, I have one or two that I tend to always use. And I have to admit, on occasion, I still find myself wanting to hang on to that Sonic cup.
