Warncke to pitch for Baylor

Volleyball isn’t quite over, and there is still a softball season left, but when East Bernard Brahmartte senior Lexie Warncke is done with her high school career, she’ll be pitching for the Baylor Bears.
Warncke signed her national letter of intent last Wednesday in front of a large crowd of students, friends and family in the East Bernard old gym, officially committing to play softball for Baylor University.
The East Bernard senior had two other Division I offers from the University of Houston and the University of Mississippi and visited all three, but Baylor was the place that stood out to her.
“The people and the environment (were great),” Warncke said. “The campus was beautiful, and the coaches were like parents almost. It was just super comforting.”
Warncke has dominated batters for a long time, and it was early in her softball journey that she began to feel like softball would be something she might be able to do at the next level. As a 10U pitcher, she got to play in a national tournament in Florida which opened her eyes and gave her a lot of confidence.
“It was my kind of I want to do this in college moment. It’s something I love, and I want to do it,” Warncke said.
With the Brahmarettes the last three years, Warncke has overpowered batters, and she’s hit the cover off the softball. She has been an all-state pitcher for the last two seasons. In those years, she struck out the second-most batters in Texas, regardless of division. In the batters’ box, as a junior, she raised her batting average by 50 points, hitting .440 to go with a .512 on-base percentage.
While she’s going to Baylor to be a pitcher, Warncke feels she could do some batting in college. However, it was her right arm and her personality on the field stood out to Baylor.
“Lexie has the physical ability to be one of the top pitchers in the Big 12 conference early in her college career,” Baylor head softball coach Glenn Moore said. “However, the intangibles are what separated her from the other talented pitchers we evaluated. She is a student of the game and is always mentally in tune.
Lexie is a leader in the circle, and the dugout and the respect she garners elevates (everyone’s) level of play.”
Brahmartte fans will still have one more softball season to see Warncke pitch and hit before she trades in the maroon and white for the Baylor green and gold. East Bernard went to the fourth round of the playoffs last season.
“(My senior season) is super special because I get to spend time with the girls. It’s kind of sad it’s my last year and I want to make the most of it,” Warncke said. “I love playing for coach (Christine) Sheets, and I think it’s going to be a great year.”
Lexie isn’t the only Warncke playing softball in college, her sister Rylan is a sophomore catcher at Schreiner University. In college, Warncke plans on studying business administration and business management.
