Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, Wharton County Office, will host a soybean, grain sorghum, and cotton turn row meeting on Thursday, June 23.
The soybean turn row meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the Howard and Dolly Wittig Farm in Lane City. Ron Schnell, Agrilife cropping systems specialist, will address soybean agronomics. Dalton Ludwick will discuss insect management in soybeans. March Welch, extension grain marketing specialist, will give an update on the current soybean market.
Following the visit to the soybean plot the group will proceed to the grain sorghum variety trail at 10:15 a.m. near Rod Grass Farm on CR 456. Josh McGinty will discuss weed control in grain sorghum. Welch will review current market trends in grain sorghum.
The cotton turn row meeting will begin at 11:15 a.m. in Pierce. The cotton variety trial is located just north of U.S. Highway 59 on CR 456 near Pierce. There will be 10 cotton varieties in this year’s Replication Agronomic Cotton Evaluation (RACE) trial. This is also a very large, replicated strip trial. The purpose of the RACE trial is to generate accurate, replicated yield data on commercially available cotton varieties from this area of Texas.
Ben McKnight, extension cotton specialist, will discuss current observations in cotton research. Ludwick will brief growers on cotton insect management. McGinty will review weed management in cotton.
To register, call the Extension Office by June 22 at 979-532-3310.
