Matagorda County United Way announced that the application process to become a United Way Partner Agency and receive funding is now open.
Nonprofit human service organizations that provide programs and services in Matagorda and/or Wharton counties are eligible. Agencies must address a recognized need in the community consistent with the United Way’s mission and focus areas of improving health, education and financial stability.
Applicants should deliver cost-effective, high-priority programs and services locally, and demonstrate sound financial and administrative management practices. There is a stringent review of the internal practices of each applicant during the United Way funding process to ensure that funds will be used efficiently and effectively in Matagorda and Wharton counties.
Information about other eligibility requirements and applications are available at www.MCUWTX.org, by calling 979-245-5852 or emailing mcuw@sbcglobal.net. The application deadline is 5 p.m. on Oct. 28.
