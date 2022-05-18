Big sign, bad news for East Bernard

Nothing says “Welcome to East Bernard, a Great Place to Live” like double stacked billboards as you are coming into to town.
I saw the base a few weeks ago on my way home from work and wasn’t quite sure what was going on there. The next day I saw the crane parked beside the base and the two signs lying on the ground. And I thought to myself, “Yep it’s a billboard.” I followed up that thought with, “Ugh, why?”
We already have the obnoxious billboard at the four-way stop sign. Granted, I had these same thoughts when that one went up all those years ago and now I hardly notice it. I think Buford, the Brahma mascot is on one, but not sure what he’s trying to sell.
We’re a small community. Is billboard advertising cost effective to such a limited market? I know, we have lots of traffic passing through, but wouldn’t it be more useful on Highway 59?
I honestly feel like we are bombarded with so much advertising in our daily lives, social media, emails, text messages. You can’t escape it and yet I find myself mindlessly scrolling past or deleting before I even read the ad. Maybe we are becoming immune to advertising.
I wonder what the statistics are for converting billboard advertisements into cash sales. I’m certain my husband has never sold a piece of farm or construction equipment because someone saw a billboard with a tractor on it. I can’t imagine the shrimp man or the farmer selling corn on the corner buying a billboard ad any time soon.
My luck it will be some skinny sun-kissed model trying to sell me sunscreen. I don’t want to see a tan young model bigger than life every day on my way to work. I mean there are other routes to work and I may have to consider those, even though it would add minutes and miles to my commute. And with gas over $4 a gallon, that’s really not a smart move either.
At least they could have put up an electronic one where the display changes every few minutes so we wouldn’t have to see the same ads for months on end.
As fast as time flies, I’m hoping I will be able to ignore this new eye sore in no time at all.
