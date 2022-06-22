The 47th annual Eagle Lake Rice Field Day is scheduled for 4 p.m. June 28 at the David R. Wintermann Rice Research Station on Farm-to-Market Road 102 just north of Eagle Lake.
The field day will offer an opportunity for producers to tour the research station, making stops along the way to hear about insect management, weed management, plant nutrient management, disease management, varietal testing, and rice breeding.
The field day is planned and coordinated by the Colorado County Rice Committee, which is comprised of local producers who meet throughout the year to identify topics for the event that are relevant and applicable to producers in the area. Area agribusiness continues to provide crucial sponsorship to support this event so that all who are interested in attending can do so free of charge.
The evening program will be held at the Eagle Lake Community Center with George Knapek with the Agricultural and Food Policy Center at Texas A&M providing a Farm Bill and Ag Policy Update. The evening will conclude with a Texas Department of Agriculture Laws and Regulations and Worker Protection Standards presentation by Greg Baker, county extension agent-ANR in Matagorda County.
A catered meal will be provided at the evening program. Two continuing education units will be offered to all licensed pesticide applicators who attend the tour and evening program.
For more information, contact the David R. Wintermann at 979-234-3578 or the Extension office for Colorado County at 979-732-2082.
