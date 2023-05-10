WCJC commencement ceremonies are Saturday

Wharton County Junior College will recognize its graduates this spring during two commencement ceremonies – 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. – on Saturday, May 13, at the Gene Bahnsen Gymnasium on the Wharton campus.
Students graduating with an Associate of Arts degree or an Associate of Science degree will participate in the morning ceremony. Students receiving an Associate of Applied Science degree will participate in the afternoon event.
Student speakers for the events will be Rachel Wittig and Angela Toler.
In addition to the conferral of degrees, the event will include the presentation of academic excellence awards, the President’s Award and Excellence in Teaching awards. Twelve graduates of the Realizing Our Academic Reward (ROAR) Academy will also be included in the morning event. ROAR is a collaborative effort between WCJC and Wharton Independent School District that enables high school students to complete an associate degree while still enrolled in high school, at no cost.
