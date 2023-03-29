Avery Korinne Stolle has been selected as the 2023 recipient of the Ethan Stade Russell Memorial Scholarship.
Avery is a senior East Bernard High School and the daughter of Chris and Meg Stolle. She will be attending Texas A&M University, majoring in business administration. Avery is a member of Sugar Creek Baptist Church.
Stolle said, “Receiving the Ethan Stade Russell Memorial Scholarship is such a blessing. I strive to honor Ethan’s memory by expressing kindness and compassion in high school, just as he did. I am so thankful for the life God has blessed me with, and I pray that God guides me through the paths he has for me.”
The Ethan Stade Russell Memorial Scholarship is designated for any graduating senior of the East Bernard community. Ethan was the fifth generation in his family to call East Bernard home and his roots in Wharton County were deep.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.