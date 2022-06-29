Recently, a collaborative of 13 national emergency medical service organizations released a joint statement on lights and siren vehicle operations on emergency medical services response.
The groups include the National Association of EMS Physicians, National Association of EMTs, International Association of Fire Chiefs, American College of Emergency Physicians, and National EMS Management Association, among others.
In the statement, authors point to many statistics. Traffic-related fatality rates for first responders are estimated to be 2.5 to 4.8 times higher than the national average among all occupations. In one survey of EMS practitioners, 7.7% reported being involved in an EMS crash and 100% of those occurred in clear weather while using lights and siren. In 2009, there were 1,579 ambulance crashes and most EMS vehicle crashes occur when driving lights and siren.
The joint statement continues with data statements related to lights and siren and the effect on patient outcomes. The theory behind lights and siren use is that lights and siren use will improve patient outcomes by decreasing the time to care at the scene or to arrival at the hospital, but only a small percentage of medical emergencies have better outcomes from lights and siren use.
Over a dozen studies show that the average time saved with lights and siren response ranges from 42 seconds to 3.8 minutes. Alternatively, lights and siren response increase the chance of an EMS vehicle crash by 50% and almost triples the chance of crash during patient transport.
Emergency vehicle crashes cause delays to care and injuries to patients, EMS practitioners and the public. For many medical calls, a prompt response by EMS practitioners without lights and siren provides high-quality patient care without the risk of lights and siren-related crashes.
Additionally, use of lights and siren increases the stress experienced by patients, EMS crew and the public. Some services who have implemented reduced lights and siren policy report increased mental health of EMS personnel. The crews in the studies report reduced stress by eliminating siren noise and the unpredictable reactions of the public to lights and siren.
El Campo EMS has a long history of responding to 100% of emergency calls using lights and sirens. El Campo EMS is now rolling out an initiative to reduce lights and sirens use on low acuity 911 calls. Many EMS agencies across of the nation have successfully implemented reduced lights and siren policies which have resulted in less crashes with no significant adverse effect on patient outcome.
From 2019 to 2022, El Campo EMS averaged 2,100 responses to medical emergencies. Only 56% of the calls for service resulted in transport. Less than 1% of El Campo EMS calls for service required rapid on scene assessment and treatment. If the reduced lights and siren policy was in effect for those 1% of call, the policy would have still identified those calls as being emergent and warranting a lights and siren response.
El Campo EMS’s response times are well under the national average of 9 minutes in urban areas and 14 minutes in rural areas. This policy has been developed with the aid of national research, established standards in medical dispatching, in-house call data review and El Campo EMS Medical Director Dr. Brooke Dorotik.
So, what will this new process look like? Upon receipt of an emergency call requiring EMS response, the dispatcher will follow standard operations procedures to gather location, caller name, call back phone number and call type information. The dispatcher will then dispatch El Campo EMS and provide the location and call type of the emergency.
The crew will begin their response to the ambulance while the dispatcher asks five additional questions. These questions are related to symptoms the patient may be displaying and are geared to identify potential life-threatening emergencies. Some of the questions asked are associated with altered mental status, abnormal breathing or pulse or if there is any major bleeding.
If any of the questions trigger a lights-and-sirens response, then the dispatch may not ask the other questions and will alert the crew that a priority one (lights and siren) response is needed. If the answers to the questions trigger a no lights and sirens response, then dispatch will alert the crew that a priority three (no lights and siren) response is needed.
Due to the limited questioning before making a determination between a lights and no lights call, priority two isn’t a classification used by El Campo EMS. Potential priority two calls would be entered as a priority one.
If an EMS unit checks en route to the call before the screening questions can be completed, the crew will respond priority one. Once the screening questions are completed, dispatch can downgrade the response to priority three based on the information obtained. El Campo EMS employees and El Campo Police Department dispatchers can, at their discretion, upgrade a call to a priority one response based on additional information gathered or using their professional discretion.
This does not alter the urgency of which the crews leave the station to respond to emergency calls. The crews will continue to get to the ambulances and leave the station in the same amount of time. With how the process is set up, most of the time the crew won’t even know if it is a priority one or priority three call until they check en route to the call in the ambulance.
