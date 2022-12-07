Dorotik signs with Blinn

Despite East Bernard Brahmarette senior Kellen Dorotik’s high school career ending in the state tournament, she’s not done with volleyball just yet.
The senior hitter, in front of friends, family, coaches and a gym full of East Bernard students, signed her national letter of intent to continue her athletic career at Blinn College on national signing day last month.
Dorotik had a handful of options to play volleyball in college, but Blinn ended up being the right fit for her.
“They have a great coaching staff,” Dorotik said. “I love their program and what they stand for and the work ethic of their team members. They’re really hard workers and they’ve gone really far in the national tournament in past years and I’m really excited to compete at the level.”
While a lot of college volleyball players have played the sport for their whole life, for the Brahmarette senior, her passion didn’t start until she was in eighth grade.
“I didn’t discover my love and passion for volleyball until I was in eighth grade and that’s where I decided I wanted to do this longer than just in high school,” Dorotik said.
She was a four-year starter for East Bernard, last year earning an all-state honorable mention from the Texas Sports Writers Association. Dorotik’s game grew and she was one of five 3A players who earned all-tournament at state this year. She had the most single-game kills at state this year, pounding 23 through the Bushland defense.
“We are really excited to have Kellen a part of our program. She is a great player and (an) even better young lady. I think she has the potential to come in and make an impact right away,” Blinn volleyball head coach Terry Gamble said.
Blinn this past season was ranked 16th in the nation in the National Junior College Athletic Association. Blinn plays in Region 14, so Dorotik will come back to Wharton County, playing in the same region as the Wharton County Junior College Pioneers.
Dorotik is hoping to transfer to a larger four-year university when her time with Blinn comes to an end.
“(Blinn) is just the starting point on the road that (will) be a long career,” Dorotik said.
She will be a biology major in college.
