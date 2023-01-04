I intend to intend rather than resolve to resolve

New year resolutions or new year intentions? Which route did you choose this year? Experts claim choosing an intention to put into practice versus making a resolution to do or not do something, is a healthier option mentally and psychologically.
Some people believe making a resolution to lose weight or walk two miles every day, only sets you up for failure. If you don’t lose weight the first week or don’t log your miles each day, you tend to get discouraged and eventually give up. Speaking from personal experience here. If I don’t accomplish my self-set goal in what I perceive to be a reasonable amount of time, maybe overnight, I’ll convince myself I can’t do it and just quit and head to Lupe’s for chips and queso.
Because I know this about myself, I generally don’t make New Year’s resolutions. Oh, I might tell myself I’m going to do A or B, but I don’t say it out loud or post on social media. That way there’s no outside judgment when I don’t follow through.
An intention tends to be something more that you aim for, an idea or concept. And it leaves more wiggle room. I intend to eat more vegetables; not resolve to lose 20 pounds. If I eat vegetables at every meal today but only once tomorrow, I’m still working toward my goal.
Friends I know have been posting their intention word each year on social medial for a several years. I love scrolling through and reading the word each one has chosen and why. As I read each one, I think that should be my word. At the end of a 10-minute scroll across Facebook, I have 15 words I want to choose to focus on for the year. I’m fairly certain that defeats the purpose of focusing on a single idea.
Morning news shows have been filled with segments this week about choosing an intention or something you want to focus on for 2023.
It’s Jan. 5 and I still haven’t chosen my word. It can be a big commitment for 365 days. Or 360 now.
I’d love to simplify my life. Declutter, clean out closets and drawers and my office. Maybe I’ll focus on me – physically, emotionally and spiritually. So many areas of my life could use honing – grace, unconditional love, tolerance – it’s difficult to narrow down to one specific thing.
Many experts also agree this decision does not have to be made on Jan. 1. The new year is a logical time to make this declaration and move forward but any day will work. My birthday is the end of this month, so I’ve decided I’ll have my intentional word chosen by that day.
While I’m still pondering my word, I have made a conscious decision to drink more water. I know it’s good for me, I really like water (especially with a slice of lemon or cucumber) and I drink too much caffeine. I’m thinking this is a goal I can set for myself and achieve.
At the end of the day, you can twist the words resolution and intention to fit your needs. It’s just another way the media or other influencer-type people are convincing society to conform to a new way of thinking. Not necessarily a bad thing, and if my water miraculously gets turned into wine, I won’t feel like a failure because I missed out on that glass of water.
