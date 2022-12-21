Weather makes it feel like Christmas

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Or maybe like we’ve relocated to the North Pole with the pending weather forecast.
Cooler temperatures always make it feel more Christmas-like to me. But this upcoming freeze warning is conjuring up not-so-fond memories of the freeze from 2021. I’ve never fought in a war, but after living through Snovid, the thought of single-digit temperatures the weather forecasters are predicting for an extended period of time, is giving me PTSD.
I’ve only had my house back together for 10 months from the freeze damage of 2021. Not ready for that nonsense again.
We had a COVID Christmas on the back porch last year. The entire family was infected, the temperatures were well above average, so we did the safe thing. We social distanced on the porch and celebrated anyway. Fairly certain the celebration will be indoors this year.
It’s Texas. We’re used to crazy weather and swinging temperatures. I suppose it keeps life exciting.
In much the same way, keeping three little boys days before Christmas adds to the chaos and excitement. Not entirely planned, but we hosted a Christmas Grammy Camp. We planned activities and excursions in the hopes of keeping them busy and occupied. And wearing them out, so they would sleep well.
We decorated cut out sugar cookies, made gingerbread houses, spent a day at the children’s museum in Houston and rode many miles up and down the driveway on their new scooters, early Christmas gifts from Grammy and Pops. Of course, we had ulterior motives with that particular gift, but it was well worth it and we accomplished our mission on all fronts.
They went to bed at their normal bedtimes, slept all night and woke up by 6 a.m. each day ready to do it all again. Exhausting but lots of fun memories were made. And it reminded us why God gives us little people when we are young.
Now with the impending cold weather, I have a lot to accomplish in a day. Still need to finish my shopping, prep for holiday meals and wrap gifts. The temptation of wrapped gifts under the tree while the boys were with us was not a battle I needed to fight. As it was, I had to put away a table of decorations because the temptation to not touch the snow village was just too much.
All the boys loved listening to Christmas music. “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” and “I Want a hippopotamus for Christmas” were the crowd favorites. Those two songs were requested over and over. And over. I think I was singing them in my sleep, literally.
We all know the true meaning of Christmas isn’t in the food on the table or the gifts under the tree. It’s a celebration of the birth of Jesus who came to be our Savior. I hope you and your family have a wonderful Christmas celebration!
I also hope the power doesn’t go out and we aren’t without heat.
Merry Christmas! And bundle up!
