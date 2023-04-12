The East Bernard Brahmarettes impressed the District 24 coaches this past basketball season, netting them a handful of honors.
Despite not winning the district, the District 24 coaches were so impressed by the East Bernard Brahmarettes that they awarded them one of the highest awards. The Brahmarettes lost junior returning first-team all-district guard Abby Hudgins early in the year and they still made it to the playoffs, securing third place under the coaching of second-year Tiffany Lemos.
“Earning coach of the year was an honor, but my athletes are the ones that deserve all the praise,” Lemos said.
The Brahmarettes sophomore Ashlynn Lemos and senior Sarah Devine earned two of the district’s 10 first-team honors.
Lemos controlled the offense for the Brahmarettes as the point guard, getting into the paint and getting layups or setting up others with open looks.
“Ashlynn had to take on much more of a leadership role this year due to our other point guard, Abby Hudgins, being out for the season due to injury. She did an amazing job rising to the occasion and becoming much more vocal on the court. I can’t wait to see what next year brings,” Lemos said.
The sophomore led the team with 11.3 points, 3.2 steals and 3.1 assists per game this past season. Lemos also deflected 122 passes, 36 more than the next closest Brahmarette.
Devine did a little bit of everything while playing post for the Brahmarettes. On defense, she deterred and challenged shots and on offense, Devine was consistent and a go-to scorer.
“Sarah had to move from a guard to a post position several times throughout the year. She was always ready and willing to do whatever it was the team needed. She will be greatly missed next year,” Lemos said.
Devine scored 9.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.3 steals per game. She also blocked 13 shots.
East Bernard sophomores London Cavness and Malaya Thomas and junior Avery Scott earned second-team honors. Cavness averaged 6.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. Thomas led the team with 7.4 rebounds and 18 blocked shots. Scott averaged 4.9 points per game.
Rounding out the Brahmarettes awards was senior Kaki Seay receiving an honorable mention.
Lemos is in her second season leading the Brahmarettes. East Bernard finished in third place this year, losing to Crockett in the first round of the playoffs.
District 24 top awards
District MVP: Madison Malone (senior) Boling
Offensive MVP: Slyiah Johnson (freshman) Hitchcock
Defensive MVP: Genesis Carter (freshman) Hitchcock
Newcomer of the Year: Kimora Carroll (freshman) Hitchcock
Coach of the Year: Tiffany Lemos (third in district)
