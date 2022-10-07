Add another district win to the books for the East Bernard Brahmarettes as they went on the road and defeated the Van Vleck Lady Leopard in three sets Tuesday night.
East Bernard had no trouble with the Lady Leopard, holding them under 10 points, earning 25-8, 25-6, 25-9 wins.
“We kind of turned a page in our performance,” senior outside hitter Kellen Dorotik said. “I think it’s all really starting to click. So that’s really good (as we get closer) to playoffs and going into the rest of district (play). We’re all just meshing together and that’s really good to see.”
Dorotik had several kills in the game, pounding the Van Vleck defense for seven in the final set.
East Bernard’s defense was alive throughout the night, only giving up a handful of earned points to Van Vleck.
Leading 14-5, East Bernard got a diving dig from junior setter Abby Hudgins to keep the ball in play. Van Vleck’s return volley over the net was stuffed by junior outside hitter Jenna Krpec. Fellow junior libero Charlise Attebeery landed an ace, hitting the front of the net, but slowly rolling over and dropping in front of the Van Vleck defense putting them ahead 16-7. East Bernard closed out the set allowing one more point.
The Brahmarettes ripped off big runs with Van Vleck having few answers for their pressure.
East Bernard’s run continued into the second set jumping out to a commanding 9-0 before a serve out of bounds gave Van Vleck the ball. East Bernard went on another quick 5-0 run fueled by two aces from Hudgins and blocks from Dorotik and senior middle blocker Sarah Devine.
The Brahmarettes closed out the final set with a 5-0 and 8-0 run, getting kills from Devine, Dorotik, and senior outside hitter Lexie Warncke.
“I saw a lot of improvement from what we work on in practice to what we’re seeing in the game. It’s really exciting to see the transformation, so that is fun,” Dorotik said.
The win over Van Vleck also moves the district streak to 76 games in a row, their last loss coming in 2016.
East Bernard will get Hempstead at home Tuesday night. Hempstead is one of the few district teams to score 20 points in a set against East Bernard this season, with Brazos the only other team.
Boling
Behind 19 kills from senior Madison Malone, the Boling Lady Bulldogs swept past the Hempstead Lady Bulldogs on the road Tuesday night.
Boling held Hempstead by 15 points with 25-12, 25-14, 25-11 set wins.
With the win, Boling remains in the hunt for a top-two seed, one win behind Brazos, who they’ll play on the road Tuesday night.
Wharton
The Wharton Lady Tigers played the Sealy Lady Tigers tough but fell in three sets at home Tuesday night.
Wharton came close to 20 points twice in the three sets losing 25-18, 25-12, 25-18.
Wharton with the loss remains winless in district play with four games left.
