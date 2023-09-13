An El Campo defensive player earned the Wharton County Player of the Week for his standout performance in week three.
El Campo junior defensive end Darrion Holmes didn’t score any points against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, but he was directly responsible for one touchdown. Holmes lived in the Memorial backfield and he is listed as having seven tackles, five sacks and two forced fumbles, one getting recovered in the end zone. His sack and forced fumble late in the game essentially ended the game and sealed the win for El Campo when it was picked up by another player for a touchdown.
OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES
El Campo - Stephen Norman (senior) had 165 yards on 19 carries, scoring four touchdowns
East Bernard - Alex Henriquez (junior) had 157 yards on 15 carries, scoring three touchdowns
East Bernard - Maddox Crist (senior) one receiving touchdown and one interception
Louise - Caleb Taylor (junior) 118 receiving yards and two touchdowns
