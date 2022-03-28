Traditions Chevrolet has joined forces with the national Chevrolet Youth Baseball and Softball program to provide new equipment, invitations to free instructional clinics, and an opportunity for East Bernard Little League to earn donations for their league via a test drive fundraiser.
“Playing baseball and softball helps kids develop skills like leadership, cooperation, and sportsmanship while bringing families and communities together to show their support. Traditions Chevrolet and Chevrolet Youth Baseball and Softball are proud to participate in a sport that brings so many smiles to kids and families in East Bernard,” said Mike Abdul, owner and president of Traditions Chevrolet. “Chevrolet believes in the power of play as a way for young people to build the skills needed to be successful in the future and supports the spirit of teamwork that baseball and softball instills in its players.”
This year marks the 17th year of Chevrolet’s Youth Baseball and Softball program and has benefitted over 9 million players since it launched in 2006. Last year, more than 1,100 Chevrolet dealers participated across the country.
Traditions Chevrolet will present East Bernard Little League an equipment kit that includes useful items such as equipment bags, first aid kits, batting tees, and ball buckets. The sponsorship also includes youth clinics featuring current and former MLB/MiLB players and coaches, or instruction from Ripken Baseball.
In addition, Traditions Chevrolet will present a check representing a one-time donation to East Bernard Little League. Sponsored leagues across the country will have the chance to earn additional funds to support the league as community members take test drives at their partnering dealership.
“Chevrolet designs and builds its vehicles with busy families in mind, featuring a comprehensive suite of available safety features; technologies that make the journey more comfortable and engaging for the entire family; and the space and flexibility needed to haul people and cargo. We encourage everyone to take a look at what Chevrolet has to offer,” said Abdul.
For more information about Chevrolet Youth Baseball and Softball, visit www.chevrolet.com/youthsports.com.
