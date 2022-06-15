The prof is in the pudding

One of my agriculture professors at Sam Houston State University had such an impact on me that I still have flashbacks to some of his life lessons, especially with every spring garden.
Dr. Shackelford was an East Texas boy who probably should never have left the farm but like he used to say, “A grapefruit is just a lemon who had a chance and took it.”
Everybody called him affectionately “Dr. Shack.” He was an agronomist. He loved to tell stories about his days growing up on a farm and how he was inspired to get off it.
“My daddy had all of us kids picking cotton as soon as we were big enough to pull a sack. I started so young I was using one of my mama’s pillow cases. I worked all day and picked about enough to fill the top of an aspirin bottle. A gourmet meal for us was sow belly and beans. Once in a while we got some luxury items like Velveeta cheese but we lived mostly off what we could grow in the garden.
“I can’t stand collard greens to this day. We ate so many of them that Mama had to wrap our ankles in rags soaked in kerosene to keep the cut worms from eating us down. We were sharecroppers and I wanted a bigger share so I set my sights on getting an education in Agriculture from Texas A&M. My Ph.D. stands for Post Hole Digger.”
I guess the reason I’m having this flashback is because I was taking his vegetables course in the spring and we were all feeling pretty cocky about knowing a lot about the subject. Still this cagey old prof had a way of making exams tough. And he always kept exams super secret. He ran them off personally just before the class period in which they were given. We had begged for no finals.
He said, “Gentlemen, I’ll make a deal with you. If y’all want to bring some watermelons we’ll just go to the park and eat ’em instead.”
We cheered. Then several guys went to the grocery store and realized that, back then, watermelons were seasonal and not available. These same guys were pretty resourceful though and asked everybody to chip in, drove all night to the interior of Mexico and brought back two big melons.
They were lying on the professor’s lab table at the front of the class. Dr. Shack walked in with an armload of fresh exams, smiling that evil, wicked little grin. Then he saw the two melons. We didn’t have to remind him. We knew he knew. He turned a little pale but to his credit he dropped the whole batch in the waste basket, smiled his angelic grin and said, “Gentlemen. Let’s go to the park. Anybody got a knife?” Everybody did. So did Dr. Shack … plus a salt shaker. I’ve always wondered who was fooling who.
