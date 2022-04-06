As the Wharton County Youth Fair approaches, teams are getting ready for the 46th annual Bar-B-Que Cook-off, Friday and Saturday.
April 8 and 9 will see the 48 cook-off entries cook chili, beans, pork ribs, chicken and brisket. They’re also working for the most colorful award.
The most colorful will be judged on Friday at 8:30 p.m., contestants should be brightest around then. Entries are judged on originality, decorations, cleanliness and theme.
The top brisket team will win a $1,000 prize and be entered to represent Wharton County at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in 2023. Last year’s top brisket award went to Lane Mangum and his XL BBQ team.
People who want to visit and support their teams can buy a day pass for the cook-off at $10 for adults or $5 for children, or a $40 season pass can get access to the cook-off and the fair all week.
“We’re working on bringing back the fun. Weather is looking good and we’re excited to have people come back to the WCYF cook-off,” Assistant Fair Director Tricia Potts said.
The cook-off has drawn as many as 92 teams in the past, although those numbers haven’t been repeated in years.
“We had a small cook-off last year of less than 20 teams, people are excited to get back to living life and enjoying the fair,” Potts said.
There will not be live entertainment this year at the cook-off.
“Teams could bring their own music,” Potts said.
The WCYF Bar-B-Que Cook-off will award winners for the chili, beans, ribs, chicken and brisket on April 9; and round-off the event with the youth bull riding at 5 p.m. the same day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.