Boling pitches baseball, softball players of the week

Four different pitchers this past week picked up dominant seven-inning wins, but one Boling Bulldog, senior Trenton Jones, had the best overall two-game performance, earning the Wharton County Baseball Player of the Week honors for games between March 13-18.
Against Van Vleck, Jones struck out 12 batters in seven innings, allowing three hits, one walk and no earned runs in his win. Jones sat down the first nine Van Vleck batters in a row. He stuck out two batters in five innings.
Jones also did damage at the plate with three hits in seven at-bats in two games, drawing one walk and driving in one Bulldog while scoring three runs and stealing three bases.
Other top performances
Boling: Hayden Albert (senior) struck out 11 batters in seven innings of work, allowing one hit in a win against Brazos. He had three hits in seven at-bats and drove in four runs.
El Campo: Dean Poenitzsch (junior) stuck out five batters in seven innings of work against Navasota in a win. He had three hits in seven at-bats and drove in a run.
East Bernard: Korbin Hudgins (senior) he had four hits against Brazos, stealing a base and he scored and drove in a run.
Louise: Ethan Wendel (senior) struck out 16 batters in seven innings against Bloomington, he allowed three hits in his win.
Louise: Kyle Anderson (junior) had five hits in seven at-bats, he scored three runs and stole three bases.
Softball
Boling Bulldog sophomore Kamryn Mears was the only pitcher to pick up two wins in the circle last week, earning her Wharton County Softball Player of the Week honors for games from March 13-18.
Mears grabbed wins against Brazos and Van Vleck, throwing nine innings and striking out 14 batters. In the two games she gave up six hits. She stuck out the side twice.
The Boling sophomore had six hits in eight at-bats, including hitting two doubles. Mears scored two runs and drove in six Lady Bulldogs, three in each game.
Other top performances
Boling: Kenna Gibson (junior) had six hits in eight at-bats and she scored five runs. Gibson stole a base and she threw out two runners on the base paths.
El Campo: Anna Rod (senior) had four hits in six at-bats, including a three-run home run against Navasota. Rod scored three runs, drove in four Ladybirds and stole two bases.
