Brahmas football players earn all-state honors

Two senior East Bernard Brahmas football players picked up all-state honors.
Multi-year starting quarterback Dallas Novicke earned an honorable mention from the Texas Sports Writers Association. East Bernard senior defensive back Bryan Olvera was rewarded first-team honors from the Padilla Poll.
Novicke, in his final season with the Brahmas, aired the ball out throwing for 1,706 yards and 24 touchdowns, only giving up three interceptions in 11 games. The senior quarterback had started for East Bernard for three seasons.
“(I’m) very proud of Dallas this season,” East Bernard head coach Wade Bosse said. “His confidence continued to grow along with his skill set and allowed him to throw for (nearly) 1,800 yards as a senior. (A) huge accomplishment, (he was a) great leader who will be missed.”
Novicke leaves East Bernard after amassing 3,748 yards and 51 touchdowns.
Olvera was all over the field on defense this past season. Patrolling the back end of the defense, he led the team with 132 tackles and six interceptions.
“(Olvera) did a great job of making big plays on defense. One of our leaders in tackles and interceptions,” Bosse said. “He was one of our most physical players. His leadership and play allowed us to have such a successful season.”
In his career with East Bernard, he picked off 11 passes and made 204 tackles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.