My son called me a few weeks ago so I knew right away he wanted something. I always tell him he doesn’t call me unless he needs something. He adamantly denies it, yet here we were again.
My grandsons are usually involved, so I’m generally on board. After a little chit chat, I asked him what he wanted. He briefly stuttered and stammered and tried to deny he had a motive, then said he and his wife wanted to go antique shopping in Warrenton. And he thought I just might want to take their boys and spend the day with my sister Phyllis in LaGrange. One of his better ideas I have to admit, but I told him I needed to check with her before I committed.
She was available and was excited we were coming to hang out. So I committed.
My sister and I were texting a few days before our visit and I asked her what we were going to do. I’ve been to visit her plenty of times and we’ve had lunch, gone shopping or gotten pedicures. I was fairly certain the grandsons were not going to be up for any of that.
She told me about a drive-through safari on the outskirts of town. She’d never been but had heard good things about it.
The boys and I got to her house mid-morning. First thing on the agenda was a ride on the ATV to feed the cows. Three-year-old Hayes would have been happy if that had been the end of the journey. But then he got to ride on the tractor to put hay out for the cows. Holden, who is 15 months old, was excited to be moving on four wheels and not be restrained in a car seat.
After our ATV excursion, we had peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and headed for Sanctuary Serengeti. Located in Plum, Texas, it is just on the other side of LaGrange, and the best hidden treasure I’ve uncovered in a while.
Of course, it helped that the weather was perfect for us and the animals. Windows rolled down and feed bucket in hand, we started our tour through the safari. We saw lots of goats and sheep, baby pigs, a few cattle, a dozen variety of deer, turkeys, ducks, zebras, and kangaroos.
The most excitement of the trek through came near the end where the camels and llamas spend their time. Signs are posted throughout asking visitors to stay in their vehicles as these are dangerous animals. There aren’t any signs about inviting the animals into your vehicle, which the camels and llamas seemed quite accustomed to doing.
The first camel we encountered was on Phyllis and Hayes’ side of the car. Window completely rolled down they were both excited about feeding the camel. The camel wanted a more up-close and personal encounter and I think they both got a kiss. I have not laughed so hard in a very long time. The next camel was on my side. I rolled up window, leaving only about six inches at the top. Phyllis called me a sissy. I told her I was younger and wiser.
The llamas were not quite as aggressive, but I’m certain they would have loaded up in my car if offered.
Spontaneous adventures are the best and the ones close to home, even better. Wild animals and wild boys. What better way to spend a Saturday afternoon?
