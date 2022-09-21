Brahmas winless going into break

The East Bernard Brahmas (0-4) enter the bye week winless, with their worst start since 2005, when they lost five straight games, finishing the year 3-8.
Despite being winless, it will be hard to bet against the Brahmas to be in the playoff mix in district. The four teams East Bernard have played have a combined two losses. Their last loss came to Shiner, the 2A state champions.
“We have played a really tough schedule,” East Bernard head football coach Wade Bosse said. “We have improved on a number of things throughout the first four games and still have plenty to improve upon.”
The Brahmas are young, counting on several juniors and sophomores in key positions this season. Hampering East Bernard on defense has been a lack of turnovers, a staple of the Brahmas, who practice ripping the football away from ball carriers and blocking on interception returns. East Bernard last season had a plus-15 turnover ratio, while this season they’re at negative four.
Outside of blowout losses to Edna and Shiner, East Bernard played Hitchcock and Ganado close, both coming down to the fourth quarter. While winless, East Bernard is one of two teams in the state, regardless of classification, still rated in the top 25 by Dave Campbell’s computer rankings.
“(A) new season begins next week and we are working hard on cleaning up our play to allow us to be more successful,” Bosse said. “Fundamentals and being more consistent in our play is our focus this week to prepare us for our district season.”
East Bernard will open district with the Tideheaven next Friday night at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.