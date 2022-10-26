Brahmarettes go undefeated in district

The East Bernard Brahmarettes district train continued as they finished off with a win over the Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs giving them their sixth undefeated district championship in a row Tuesday night, which was also the 82nd district win in a row.
“I’m extremely proud of the passion these girls continue to play with as well the desire to come into the gym and get better each week.” Brahmarette coach Breanna Lolley said. “They’re so fun to be around because they work hard, have fun and strive for greatness each and every day.”
The Brahmarettes grabbed added their 81st district win in a row against their in-county district rivals, the Boling Lady Bulldogs in a sweep on the road Friday night.
East Bernard held Boling to fewer than 15 points in all three sets, with 25-13, 25-7, 25-13 victories. Boling grabbed the early lead against East Bernard and after a senior Madison Malone ace, they went ahead 4-2. The Bulldogs nearly grabbed another ace from Malone as her serve was sent backward and towards the East Bernard bench.
The Brahmarettes kept the ball in play with senior middle blocker Sarah Devine volleying it over the net, Boling sent it back over, but to long landing out of bounds and for a point for East Bernard.
East Bernard went 8-2 to pull ahead, getting two blocks and three kills from senior middle blocker Bailey Leopold and three kills from Kellen Dorotik.
A long kill attempt from East Bernard and a block from Boling junior Savannah Savage made the game 12-8. Both teams traded points until a Dorotik run put East Bernard back in control. Leading 15-11, Dorotik landed two quick kills.
Boling nearly stopped the run, with a double block, but the point was saved by junior setter Abby Hudgins who passed the ball to junior backup setter Laney Andersen. Andersen flicked the ball behind her to the waiting arm of Dorotik firing it through the East Bernard defense. Dorotik continued her scoring with another kill and a block to make it 20-11. East Bernard closed out the set on a 5-2 run, both points coming on Brahmarette errors.
Boling ends district play as the three-seed and the East Bernard is the district champion. The playoffs will open next Monday and Tuesday, they’ll play the second and fourth-place teams from District 23, respectively.
