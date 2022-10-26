Brahmarettes go undefeated in district

The East Bernard Brahmarettes district train continued as they finished off with a win over the Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs giving them their sixth undefeated district championship in a row Tuesday night, which was also the 82nd district win in a row. “I’m extremely proud of the passion these girls continue to play with as well the desire to come into the gym and get better each week.” Brahmarette coach Breanna Lolley said. “They’re so fun to be around because they work hard, have fun and strive for greatness each and every day.”