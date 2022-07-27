I’m just chillin’ in this heatwave

This has got to be one of the coldest summers I’ve ever experienced.
How can I say that when the region has been roasting for two weeks in premature 100-degree heat? It’s simple – air conditioning.
Normally this part of Texas doesn’t reach triple digits on the thermometer until August, but this drought has us heading into the eighth month of the year with a big head start. That means air conditioners have been blasting away all day – and most of the night – with no letup in sight.
For several years now I have been wearing sweaters and light jackets indoors during the summer. I hate the cold. In fact, hate just isn’t a strong enough word to describe my dislike of frigid temperatures.
It was one of the motivating factors that led me to leave my home state of Colorado. I was tired of cold winters and air conditioned summers. At least here the winters are short and not nearly as cold.
A little while ago we had a thermostat war at my house while my wife was away. I’d push the thermostat up and the kids would lower it and still complain it was too hot. We finally compromised at 73 degrees and I wear sweatpants and layers of shirts at home. Hey, at least it’s comfy.
Here in the office, however, I wear a light jacket all day. Sometimes I forget to take it off when I leave the building and the glorious, sunny warmth reminds me to return it to my desk. It’s not unusual for me to step outside for a few minutes just to warm up. Unfortunately, the arctic air chills me the second I come back inside.
Drinking coffee all day certainly helps to warm my innards, but it doesn’t help when I go to bed at night. I’m a chronic coffee drinker. I’ve always been that way, especially after giving up soft drinks (pop, soda, whatever you want to call it) about four years ago. Before that I drank three to four cans of Diet Coke a day. I’ve since learned how unhealthy that is and how detrimental it is when you’re trying to lose weight.
But I digress. The blast of the air conditioner just reminded me of that. About a month ago we had to replace our air conditioning unit at home. That was a very painful expense, but the one that came with the house was too small and it sprang leaks. The new unit is bigger and does its job exceptionally well. Too well if you ask me. But my wife and children are pleased, so I guess I can’t complain about that.
I am looking forward to this fall. Not only will the heatwave eventually break (thus lowering the need for air conditioning), but it also means the return of football. I do like baseball, and the pennant runs are exciting, but football is where it is at. I’m a diehard Denver Broncos fan, closely followed by the Houston Texans. My next favorite teams are whoever’s playing the Las Vegas Raiders and the Dallas Cowboys.
This year I will get to help cover the local high schools in football. In the past I’ve worked in Sealy and the only times I saw East Bernard or Wharton were then they came to play the schools in Austin County. I know East Bernard has a proud football tradition and I really hope to get to see the Brahmas play a few times. About two years ago I watched them dismantle Brazos in Wallis, but then most teams dismantled Brazos back then.
At least football is played outdoors where there is no air conditioning to ruin the experience. The Astros and the Texans play their respective home games under retractable roofs, but when they’re closed, the stadiums stay fairly warm because of all the body heat put off by tens of thousands of fans (and not the mechanical kind that spin in circles).
Until such time as we get more reasonable weather (indoors and out), stay cool! I know I will.
Joe Southern is managing editor of the Wharton Journal-Spectator and East Bernard Express. He can be reached at news@journal-spectator.com.
