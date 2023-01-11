Retired teachers get district update

Texas Retired Teachers Association-Wharton County met Wednesday, Jan. 4, at the Heritage Center in El Campo.
President Renee Cavazos of Boling opened the meeting with pledges to the U.S. and Texas flags.
Robin Metting, District 3 President TRTA, presented information on a trip to Washington, D.C., on Dec. 14 to speak on needs of retired teachers. On April 12 TRTA will be represented at the state capitol to bring awareness of the need for a cost-of-living adjustment and a need for a solution to the Windfall debacle. If interested, contact Metting at 361-550-9993. Remember to wear red.
President Cavazos reminded members to read The Voice, a publication of TRTA, as well as memos posted by Tim Lee, executive director.
Jackie Walsh, representing Houston Hospice/El Campo noted that the Hospice program has been providing comfort and care for 40 years for patients in Wharton County and surrounding counties. Volunteers are needed in a variety of areas.
In her Healthy Living report, Dixie Walddrop gave information on the health benefits of walnuts, asparagus, and prunes. Members moved their bodies in light exercises to an Elvis Presley song.
Volunteer Hours Chairman Joy Roppolo said that the annual count of volunteer hours will be reported to the state level in February.
Protective Services Chairman JoAnn Cowan presented the need for all to have wills in order, as well as power of attorney/durable power of attorney, and a burial plan. For an encouraging word, PepToc is available at 707-873-7862. Hear from kindergarten children who tell it like it is!
Membership Chairman Carol Labay reminded all to expect a letter in March with directions for paying dues as well as updating address, phone and email information.
A volunteer is needed to head the project of collecting and distributing donated children’s books.
Allen Collins provided each attendee with a “Make your own X-Mas gift” kit in order to solve a problem.
Several members were winners of door prizes secured by the members from El Campo.
A silent auction was held. Cavazos blessed the food when the meeting was adjourned. All then enjoyed a catered meal.
The next meeting of TRTA-Wharton County will be March 1 at the Wharton County Historical Museum in Wharton.
