Ct. St. Bernadette #1108 Catholic Daughters of the Americas held its April 18 meeting at 7 p.m. in the Holy Cross Meeting Room. Refreshments were served prior to the meeting.
Regent Henriette Jalowy presided. Final reports were made on the drive-thru bake sales that the Catholic Daughters had when the Knights of Columbus had their fish fries.
Chairman Berna Pilcik named the proposed slate of officers for 2022-2024. Voting will be at the May meeting.
Patricia Michulka’s devotional was on faith, hope, and love.
Those receiving the sacrament of Confirmation were treated to an ice cream party March 30. Pamela Youngblood and Deserea Cornell were chairs. CDA gave each student a St. Christopher visor clip.
Regent Jalowy gave information about the fundraiser for the State Habitat for Humanity build. Saturday, April 30, is the date for the Music Festival and Vendor Show in West Columbia. More information is at texascda.org.
A CDA-sponsored event coming soon is the Mass and Reception for graduating seniors Tuesday, May 3, beginning at 7 p.m. in Holy Cross Church.
A parish donut social will be after the 9 a.m. Mass June 5. CDA members will be hostesses.
CDA will help the KJT organization with the Klobase-Kolache Festival June 11 by baking desserts and working with the cake walk booth. Volunteers are needed in all areas of the festival. The contact person is Big Ed Marik.
Other reports were these: Blood Drives April 10 and June 19, Patricia Michulka; cancer outreach and CARE, Monica Kubena; cheers and State Memorial Scholarship Fund, Cindy Pribyl; funeral meals, Berna Pilcik; recycled items, Jocelyn Mrkwa.
Members named those in need of prayer and sang the Closing Ode. Yvonne Naiser led the opening and closing prayers.
