Squeals of delight – or possibly hunger – sounded throughout the Boling Community Center on a sleety Saturday as guinea pigs squealed their way to stardom.
The cuddly little fur balls were competing for top honors at the Lone Star Cavy Club (LSCC) Christmas show.
Judges Dale Mize of Michigan and Linda Loucks of Idaho judged cavies from all over Texas and other parts of the United States.
Loucks started working with cavies in the mid 1990s and has been a registered cavy judge since 2005.
“Cavy shows are always a treat and this is a great club to visit,” Loucks said.
Loucks raises and shows cavies and has a small farm with about 130 of them.
“I raise American Silk Blacks, primarily, but I have one pig, Atlas, that is one of the most winning Peruvian cavies in the country,” Loucks said.
She added that the hair on Peruvian breeds can be up to 10 inches long, grows over their face, and the hair can never be cut.
“If we cut our Peruvian’s hair it would be disqualified, as it is considered changing the breed characteristics,” Loucks said.
Cavy clubs foster awareness, proper breeding, and care for the small livestock and has been instrumental in bringing cavy ownership to the FFA and 4-H groups as a way to help kids raise a show animal that doesn’t need pastures or a lot of money to show. Often thought of as family pets, clubs and livestock shows have opened up to judging and showing the animals alongside cattle, goats, fowl, and other barnyard creatures.
Exhibitor Susan Jones traveled from Tuscon, Arizona, to be at the show and has about 50 cavies in her stable.
“I have a neighbor that raises more than 300 of them, but I’m the only Silky-Satin breeder in Arizona” Jones said.
She said that some friends with other clubs were going to be waiting for her to bring them back some “pigs” at the New Mexico/Arizona border when she made her way back home.
Melissa Mayon of Fresno brought her daughter SaViauna Fitzgerald to the show with her gold cavy, “Pancake.” Fitzgerald has been raising Pancake for two years with her FFA club.
Some of the breeders arrive with their livestock for show and other cavies for sale. Melinda and Bruce Foreman drove from Louisiana for this show, Melinda’s second show.
“She raised rabbits for a while, then fell in love with these guys so, I guess I’m going to be loading up on guinea pigs,” Bruce said.
“I love ’em. I just want to learn everything I can about breeding them,” Melinda added.
Marian Huff of Houston shared her knowledge with Foreman, explaining how to determine the sex of the young cavies she brought with her. Like rabbits, cavy male and females are difficult to distinguish without experience.
Reed Tibbetts of Princeton, Texas, attended the event to judge the pet competition after the main youth and adult show. Tibbetts has shown cavies for about 45 years and judged cavies for about 20.
“My wife judged for about 15 years and we showed American Black and some “broken” colors as well,” Tibbetts said. Broken colors are bred to be more than one of the distinctive breed colors, such as beige, black, chocolate, cream, red-eyed orange and others.
“Judging the pets is always fun because we’re not looking for as technical a presentation but more how the animal is kept, it’s personality and all,” Tibbets said.
After all the cavies entered had been judged in the youth and adult categories, the club served a lunch of chicken gumbo, macaroni and cheese and the ever-present standard at livestock shows – barbecue. Some of the exhibitors and visitors brought desserts and sides, and the club carried on with club business over lunch.
After club business was adjourned and lunch was wrapping up, the youth show winners were announced, with Darby Kelly of Richmond taking home Best in Show for her Dalmatian American breed named “Pampered Grits.”
“I’ve been showing since fourth grade and my mom shows satin Teddies,” said Kelly, who now attends Foster High School and works on her Pampered Pigs Caviary, in Richmond. Kelly said her mom runs Kinkie Kavies and has really gotten into the Texel breeds which have wavy or curly coats.
Youth Reserve in Show was awarded to Emily May for her broken Teddy sow named “Peach Creek Kimmy.” Second Reserve in youth category went to “GP Ark’s Georgie,” a broken Coronet boar owned by Abigail Kanuchok.
In the open category, judged by Loucks, Best in Show went to “Cajunwood Cattleya,” a white American sow owned by Chase Austin, Susan Weaver and Ken McCracken. Reserve in Show went to “Cajunwood Leann,” a brindle Abyssinian owned by Austin, Weaver and McCracken. Second Reserve went to “Cirque Angler,” a red American Satin sow owned by Erika Miesen.
The club noted that all 13 recognized breeds were present and shown at the event.
