Chief among other names and unique monikers

When I was a kid, like a long, long, time ago, I noticed that grown men had unusual names.
They were called “given” names but some of these names were given by somebody outside the family. For instance, I was surprised while browsing through my father’s high school year book. The first surprise was that the book had survived in the bottom of a cardboard box for 100 years, the second shock was that people in Oklahoma could read and write. But there it was, in English no less. Well, more or less.
There were photos as well and my father was captioned “Chief” in most of them. It wasn’t hard to figure out why. He was a grandson of a Choctaw warrior and “Chief” suffered from discrimination in school because of his mixed blood. He used to tell us about his hard times in school but never mentioned the “Chief” name given to him by taunting classmates.
As I read further I found that it was common for everybody to have a nickname, some of which were derogatory. I also began to notice that in the oilfields of Texas where I grew up, in and around Duval County, that virtually everybody had a nickname. For example my dad’s actual, given name, was Jim. Not James, like you might expect, and he had no middle name, which you would expect.
That’s when he gave himself an initial just because when applying for work during the great depression, the first one, not the most recent one, the company representative kept asking for it. One of these reps criticized him when he turned in his application. He said, “Have a little dignity, put your middle name on the application.”
There was not enough room on the filled form so he just squeezed in the initial “B.” That worked for a while until some straw boss (a common generic nickname) asked, “What does the B stand for?” Dad said, “Bull!” Somehow the IRS picked up on that and so he had a “given” initial that lasted for a lifetime and he was the giver.
Flash back to my very early, single digit, days. Bull became a successful owner of his own oilfield repair shop. It seems like everybody had a nickname. One of his best customers was Meat Head Havis. That’s what Meat Head called himself. He was proud of it, had it painted on the side of his company trucks.
Three brothers that were very popular among the oilfield crowd were called Dutch, Butter and Tonk. Dutch was a tightwad they say, never picked up the check. Butter loved that golden spread, even mustard. And Tonk, loved hanging out in the Honky Tonks.
If a guy was over 6-foot-5 and weighed over 300 pounds you could bet he would be called Tiny. But if he was just extremely fit but thin and very tall he was called Slim. Same nickname for an anorexic looking fellow. A bald fellow was Slick, a hairy one was Fuzzy. And God forbid if you had red hair. One of my most memorable fellows of my dad’s generation was an old guy that moved at a turtle’s pace. Everybody called him Speedy. Him and his daughter. Go figure!
