New officers for 2022-2024 were elected at the May 16 meeting of Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court St. Bernadette No. 1108.
They are Regent Karen Rejsek, Vice-Regent Joey Pitman, Recording Secretary Sandra Valigura, Financial Secretary Wendy Hurta, and Treasurer Karen Riley. They will be installed at Mass Monday, June 20, at 6 p.m.
After members enjoyed refreshments, Regent Henriette Jalowy presided at the 7 p.m. meeting. All recited pledges to the United States and Texas flags and sang the Opening Ode. She congratulated Mary K. Cervenka, local newsletter chairman, for her efforts in producing award-winning newsletters. Jalowy shared the certificate awarding the local court second place on the State level in Category 5, Division II.
Janice Polak, chairman, reported that altar servers from Holy Cross Parish were to receive gift cards to two eateries at the Masses on May 21 and 22 from the Catholic Daughters and Knights of Columbus. They also were to receive a gift card from Simple Simon Pizza, donated by the owners Lance and Karen Rejsek.
Sharon Sebesta expressed her gratitude to the members that helped make the High School Senior Mass and Reception a memorable occasion Tuesday, May 3.
Joyce Losack was chairman when the First Communion class was treated to a pizza party April 20.
Members are encouraged to volunteer some time at the Klobase-Kolache Festival June 11. Contact people are Big Ed Marik and Kim Tielke. Members are to be in charge of the cake walk.
Additional reports were these: Cindy Pribyl, cheers; Patricia Michulka, blood drive June 19; Monica Kubena, cancer outreach and bassinet Sunday; Janice Polak, Pennies from Heaven; Jocelyn Mrkwa, recycled items.
The Awards and Appreciation Banquet will be in the meeting room after the 6 p.m. Mass of Installation of Officers on Monday, June 20.
Members named those to be added to the prayer list. All sang the Closing Ode. Yvonne Naiser led the opening and closing prayers.
