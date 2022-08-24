2022 East Bernard Brahma football schedule

The 2022 East Bernard Brahmas varsity football team: Pictured from the left (top row) Cameron Hallman, Joshua Guthman, Tyler Thomas, Ty Domel, Austin Norton, Keegan Cavness, Tamarcus Sanders, Anthony Robles, Ryan Kubena, (second row) Paige Marcantel, Joshua Montalvo, Cannon Goudeau, Ryder Kovar, Reid Morton, Maddox Crist, DJ Losack, Illirian Haxhijaj, Clayton Fajkus, Kaki Seay, (third row) Abigail Garcia, Shae Salcido, Randon Polak, Malik Thomas, OJ Thomas, Makay Adam, Jackson Morrow, Cristian Ruiz, Hutner Rieger, Keriann Bosse, Marilena Garza, (coaches) Brad Norris, Tom Warlick, Gared Chandler, Rocky Vaclavick, Wade Bosse, Jerry Brantly, Pat Reinecke, Barry Wolf, Will Ryan, (bottom row) Craig Lanier, Alex Henriquez, Weston Swoboda, Rolando Robles, Joseph Cooper, JT Martinez, Korbyn Hudgins, Wyatt Klotz, and Tyler Powers.

 Courtesy photo

Aug. 26: Edna home 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2: Hitchcock away 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 9: Ganado away 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 16: Shiner (Junior High Night) home 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23: Open

Sept. 30: Tidehaven (EB Youth Sports Night) home 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7: Brazos away 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 14: Danbury (Homecoming) home 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21: Boling away 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 28: Van Vleck (Parent’s Night) home 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 4: Rice Consolidated away 7:30 p.m.

