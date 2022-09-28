I didn’t get burned by my Fire TV Stick

A few months ago, I used this space to celebrate our step up to fiber optic and new high speed internet. I’m happy to report that I have mastered Netflix, Disney and Amazon Prime video.
Next on my to-do list was to make my not smart TVs, smart so I would have streaming options in others parts of my home. Buy an Amazon Fire TV Stick, they said. You can make any TV do smart TV stuff with a stick, they assured me.
I went online, searched for a fire stick, added it to my cart and soon I was the proud owner of an Amazon stick. What’s next, I was wondering?
It laid on the kitchen counter for a few weeks before I was brave enough to unwrap the package, open the box and see what all the hoopla was about and to figure out if I was smart enough to set this up myself or if I was going to need to rely on one of my tech savvy children.
I must say, I was pleasantly surprised and quite impressed with myself. Okay, it was super easy and basically idiot proof. If you can read and follow directions, you can do it. Oh, and remember passwords. Like every password to any account you might ever want or need access to. That was the most challenging part.
That and getting the batteries correctly installed in the remote control. I placed the new batteries in the remote control, but wouldn’t pair with the fire stick. I replaced batteries with “new” batteries from my kitchen drawer, still nothing. Put the original Amazon batteries back in the remote control, and like magic, my device was paired.
Then I was asked to register my fire stick with my Amazon account. My first password test and I failed. I had to reset my Amazon password because none of the combinations I tried were correct.
I followed a few simple on-screen instructions and then all the online streaming services I would ever need were before my eyes. That’s when the real password struggle began.
I wanted to set up Netflix. I texted my youngest daughter for the user name and password. I needed to install the Dish Anywhere app. I texted all my kids to see which one could remember that. An hour later I was successfully logged into my Dish account and watching the Dallas Cowboys football game while getting ready for bed.
I sent a picture to my family of my new “smart” TV and let them know I had completed that task all by myself. Not a single reply. Guess they knew how simple it was and my accomplishment was not that impressive. Call me for all your tech needs. Just kidding.
