Teachers are our guiding lights

A person encounters many people during his or her journey to adulthood – relatives, coaches, medical professionals, Scout leaders, teachers, etc.
Of those, it is my opinion teachers have the most significant impact on his or her development as a human being.
Yet, most of the time teachers are the unsung heroes in the lives of most folks. And in some cases, former students praise them highly, but they aren’t privy to this praise and recognition.
Sybil Lois Goldsmith was born in 1899 and died in 1992. She lived in Wharton and was a teacher most of her adult life. Armed with a Bachelor of Arts in English from Baylor University and a Master of Arts in English from the University of Texas, she taught in two colleges and one high school, the high school being Wharton High School. She also taught at Wharton County Junior College for many years.
Several weeks ago, a friend of mine, and of hers, came across an article by Barbara Hopfinger, published in the Los Angeles Times, Sept. 19, 1985. It was entitled “8 Recall Their Guiding Lights,” and one of the “guiding lights” was my wife’s aunt, Sybil Goldsmith.
Neither my wife nor I had ever seen this article before. And while Aunt Sybil had basked in the warm reception she received at a WHS reunion, we are sure she never had the opportunity to read the article. It’s sad she never saw it. She was one of the most highly talented, hardest working, dedicated teachers I’ve known, and she did what she did because she loved teaching and wanted to change lives for the better, to be a guiding light. She never sought praise or applause.
Hopfinger, the author, interviewed eight successful people, and asked them who inspired them to excel. The newspaper article presented their responses.
Here’s what the author wrote about Sybil Goldsmith and the successful former student inspired by her:
“Dr. James Moody, an imposing, youthful 59-year-old who is senior pastor of the First Baptist Church of Van Nuys, describes his professional and personal mentor, English teacher, Sybil Goldsmith.
“Moody, who lives in Chatsworth, was raised in Texas, and encountered Goldsmith in high school in the town of Wharton. Goldsmith was determined to teach proper grammar and usage to her Texans, and memorization of passages from Chaucer was her chosen vehicle. Forty years later, the 88-year-old Goldsmith listened to her students recite those same lines flawlessly at a class reunion. Moody was one of them.
“It is due to the wise guidance of Goldsmith,” Moody said, that he chose to enter the ministry. Her influence remains with him. “Public school teachers who stay with those kids are our last heroes,” he said.
What an incredible tribute! Teachers our last heroes! Our guiding lights!
Ray Spitzenberger is a retired WCJC teacher, a retired LCMS pastor, and author of three books, It Must Be the Noodles, Open Prairies, and Tanka Schoen.
