The East Bernard Brahmas will again enter the season as a top-ranked team.
The Brahmas, two months out from the start of the football season, are ranked ninth in the state according to Texasfootball.com preseason rankings.
“(It’s) always a sign of respect to our program when you can be ranked prior to starting your season,” East Bernard head football coach Wade Bosse said. “(It) also gives our athletes and coaches a goal to work towards and sometimes beyond. Our kids are up to the challenge and will have to work really hard to obtain these types of goals.”
Dispite not going as far as they had hoped last season, the Brahmas wing-t offense and hard-nosed defense get a lot of respect state-wide. East Bernard finished 9-3 and 4-1 in district, losing in the second round in the playoffs to Poth last year. Poth will come into the season ranked seventh in the state.
The Brahmas this season will be plugging in a number of new starters replacing key, now graduated players at the playmaking positions.
In non-district play this year the Brahmas will get a tough test in the Shiner Comanches, ranked number one in 2A-DI. Shiner ran the table last season, blowing out every team they played. The last time the two teams met, Shiner grabbed the win 13-7 in overtime.
The 3A-DI preseason top-10: 1. Gunter, 2. Canadian, 3. Newton, 4. Danigerfield, 5. West Rusk, 6. Holliday, 7. Poth, 8. Childress, 9. East Bernard, and 10. DeKalb.
(0) comments
