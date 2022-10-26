The Republican Party of Wharton County will host Texas Sen. Joan Huffman, Senate District 17, for a public meet and greet Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Mikeska’s Bar-B-Q on U.S. 59 from 4-6 p.m.
Also invited, but not confirmed, are U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls and Texas House of Representatives candidate Stan Kitzman.
“These are all new candidates for Wharton County,” Domingo Montalvo, county chairman, said. "Due to new lines being drawn in 2021 during the redistricting process based on the 2020 Census, we lost Congressman Michael Cloud, Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, and Kitzman defeated State Rep. Phil Stephenson in the Republican Primary Election.”
Huffman, of Houston, in January was named by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick as chairwoman of the Senate Committee on Finance and of the Senate Committee on Jurisprudence. She also serves as vice chair of the Senate Committee on Criminal Justice, and in 2021 she served as chair of the Senate’s redistricting committee. She was first elected to the Texas Senate in 2008.
“This is not a fundraiser. It’s simply an opportunity for Wharton County residents to hear from and to meet the candidates who will likely be representing them in Austin and in Washington, D.C., for the next few years,” Montalvo said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.