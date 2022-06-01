The East Bernard Brahmas will play in the Rice Consolidated seven-on-seven state qualifying tournament in Altair Friday night.
The Brahmas have already qualified but the games at Rice will continue to help them get ready for the state tournament in College Station at the end of the month. East Bernard will play Houston Washington, Ganado and Rice Consolidated, with the first game starting at 6 p.m.
While the Brahmas can't advance out of pool play, what they will get is looks at different defenses and offenses. Houston Washington, like East Bernard, has already qualified for the state tournament. However, Houston Washington is a larger 4A school.
East Bernard has been playing in the Boling seven-on-seven league, against Boling, Brazos and Van Vleck.
The Brahmas earlier this season played Ganado and Rice Consolidated in the Brazos state qualifier and outscored them 72-13. East Bernard punched its ticket to College Station later in the day.
