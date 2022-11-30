FFA advancing one to state after area contest

East Bernard High School’s FFA team competed in the Area XI FFA Leadership Development Contest on Nov. 19 with four of seven teams bringing home Top 6 banners and one team heading to the state contest.
Myla Mahalitc placed second in Senior Creed Speaking and advances to the state contest.
Other EBHS winners include:
• Agriculture Advocacy, third place – Lily Alexander, London Cavness, Reese Coldeway, Myla Mahalitc
• Junior Creed Speaking, fifth place – Lauryn Locke
• Job Interview, fifth place – Morgan Crane
• Senior Skills Demonstration, seventh place – Ty Domel, Craig Lanier, Seth Morton, Chase Weakley
• Senior Chapter Conducting, seventh place – Keegan Cavness, Kellen Dorotik, Raylea Kelley, Bailey Leopold, Tanna Primrose, Kaki Seay, Grace Wilcox
• FFA Broadcasting, 10th place – Presley Barker, Jenna Daigle, Evie Youngblood.
