Beatrice Vecera Stelzel celebrating 100 years

Beatrice Vecera Stelzel born on Feb. 3, 1923, to sharecropper farmers Klement and Annie Marik Vecera in East Bernard and is celebrating her 100th birthday.
It was a cold winter night. The next morning her mother was horrified to find snow in her crib, back then the houses had wooden shingles causing gaps to appear in the roof. Beatrice was the third child of nine children which included a set of twins. She was raised in Muldoon, south of East Bernard, chopping cotton, picking corn, canning vegetables, feeding, butchering animals and milking cows to survive.
She attended the Holy Cross School first through third, then Muldoon School fourth through sixth grades and Bernard Prairie School seventh and eighth grades. She tells stories of walking miles to school, crossing pastures with cows and snakes chasing them. During the Great Depression, at the age of 11, Beatrice’s mother passed away having her ninth child, Clem Vecera, who later passed away at age 4.
Beatrice immediately became the mother. She remembers her dad telling her after her mother passed to dress the kids for church. She turned to ask her mother what she should put on them when she realized she was the mom now.
Beatrice’s father, Klement, served in World War I. His platoon squad was gassed with mustard gas so Klement suffered with lung issues all his life. Klement spent many years in the Veterans Administration Hospital in San Antonio and Louisiana after his wife passed away. This left his children to get separated and raised by other members of the family for two years.
Beatrice and her older brother Adolph stayed home with their Uncle Joe Marik to raise the crops. She remembers growing and raising a beautiful crop of corn. She couldn’t wait for her dad to get home from the hospital to show him her hard work. However, the crop was destroyed by a spring hail storm only days before he arrived. When Klement arrived home, he went to gather all his kids from relatives. They were poor but he wanted his kid’s home.
Beatrice had to drop out of school at the age of 14 to raise her brothers and sisters, plus work the fields with her father and older brother, Adolph.
World War II started and Beatrice was recruited at the age of 18 to work in defense plants in Houston. She worked for McCoy and Hughes building machine guns, ship cannons, and drill bits as a welder. While building the defense weapons, she felt bad as these were built to kill a human being.
After the war, she met her husband, Edwin Stelzel, at the Catholic Bazaar in East Bernard in October of 1946. They dated and married March 29, 1948. They had four children, Allen, LaVerne, Kathleen, and Kenneth (alias Peter). They attended Holy Cross and then East Bernard ISD. They raised their children as sharecroppers near Muldoon.
Beatrice instilled in her children hard work ethics as she was raised to survive with sewing, gardening, canning, chopping cotton, picking corn, and raising and butchering animals. Beatrice didn’t have much as a sharecropper, but she always sacrificed for her children making sure they had food and clothes. She helped her children pick scrap cotton to take to Wharton to make new mattresses.
She loved to capture family life with pictures which tells the family’s stories in black and white. She raised her children to know family from all sides. In fact, Beatrice is known to be the Ancestry.com of East Bernard. If people want to know who is kin to who, Beatrice is the person to call.
In between farming during the daytime, Beatrice worked the evening shift at Texas Instruments from 1969 to 1986 as an inspector of small parts to be installed in computers and calculators.
Beatrice is a member of the KJZT, The Catholic Daughters, Holy Cross Catholic Church, and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 226. She still plays a mean hand of chicken foot dominos, balances her check book, and writes birthday cards to 10 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
After her hip surgery, she rotates between her children’s homes and never misses an opportunity to pass on the history and stories of the family to her great-grandchildren. They call her GGB for Great Grandma Bea.
